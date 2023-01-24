Canara Bank shares hovering near 52-week high. Should you buy post Q3 results?2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:47 AM IST
- Canara Bank reported a 92% rise in net profit during the third quarter ended December 2022
Canara Bank reported a 92% rise in net profit during the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) at ₹2,881.5 crore as compared to ₹1,502 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Shares of Canara Bank have been recently hovering around its 52-week high level of ₹341 apiece, that it had hit earlier this month on the BSE. The bank stock has surged more than 53% in a year's period.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×