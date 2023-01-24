Canara Bank shares hovering near 52-week high. Should you buy post Q3 results?

“Slippages declined sequentially; thus asset quality ratios improved further underpinned by higher recoveries and upgrades. Decline in SMA overdue and restructured portfolio provides incremental comfort on asset quality trends. We raise our PAT estimates by 5% each for FY23/24 and 4% for FY25 to account for higher NII and lower provisions. We estimate an RoA/RoE of 1.1%/17.5% for FY25," the note stated while the brokerage has maintained its BUY rating on Canara Bank shares with a revised target price of ₹410 apiece.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}