Canara Bank to declare Q2 results 2026 on this date | Share price jumps on credit growth expectations

Q2 Results 2026: The state-owned Canara Bank has set board meeting date on 14th October 2026 to declare its Q2 Results 2026. The PSU bank announced this on Friday in an exchange filing. After the announcement of the date for Canara Bank's Q2 2026 results, Canara Bank's share price saw some buying interest. By 3:15 PM, the Canara Bank share price was trading around ₹120 apiece, up oer 1.50% against the previous close of ₹117.35.
The state-owned bank declared the Q2 results 2026 date through an exchange filing, saying, “The Stock Exchanges are hereby informed that the Board Meeting of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th October, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Second Quarter & Half Year ended 30.09.2026.”
Decoding the Canara Bank shares rise with the announcement of Q2 results 2026 date, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Due to the funding received through the FCNR bonds, most Indian banks, including Canara Bank is expected to report strong credit growth during the July to September 2026 quarter. The market also estimates growth in the loan book of the state-owned bank due to the bank's surplus liquidity.”
On key areas where stock investors are expected to remain vigilant, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Due to the surplus liquidity, the market is expecting an improved CASA by most of the Indian banks during the July to September 2026 quarter. So, it would be important from the Canara Bank's perspective, as to how much their CASA grew and how much it enabled it to squeeze its Net Interest Margins (NIMs).”
In the April to June 2026 quarter, Canara Bank reported a 2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to ₹4,856 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹4,752 crore in the same period a year ago.
The PSU bank reported a 13% YoY increase in net interest income (NII) to ₹10,216 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹9,008 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing. The bank's total non-performing assets (NPAs) declined nearly 24% YoY to ₹1,399 crore from ₹1,845 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
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Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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