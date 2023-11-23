Canara Bank to raise over ₹5,000 crore through 10-year bonds: Report
State-owned Canara Bank is reportedly planning to issue bonds worth ₹5,000 crore on November 24.
State-owned Canara Bank is reportedly planning to issue bonds worth ₹5,000 crore on November 24. Market experts suggest that these bonds, categorized as infrastructure bonds, will have a maturity period of 10 years, concluding on November 29, 2033.
