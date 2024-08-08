Canara Bank to replace Bandhan Bank in Bank Nifty during September reshuffling: Nuvama Institutional

Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities suggests that Canara Bank is expected to be added to the Bank Nifty index during the September reshuffle.

Additionally, the brokerage firm indicates that Trent Limited, a retail company under the Tata Group, and Bharat Electronics Limited, a state-owned defense manufacturer, are potential new additions to the Nifty 50 index. They may replace LTIMindtree and Divi’s Laboratories in the September adjustment.

Trent Limited's shares have jumped 89 per cent year-to-date, significantly outperforming the Sensex, which has risen 9 per cent over the same period. Bharat Electronics Limited has also seen a notable increase, with its stock up 62 per cent during this time.

The average market capitalization up to the end of July will be used as the cut-off point, with an official announcement anticipated in the latter part of August. The adjustments will be implemented on September 30.

“We firmly believe that Trent Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited will displace LTIMindtree Limited and Divi’s Laboratories Limited in the Nifty 50. These potential changes would lead to an inflow of approximately USD 500 million into Trent Limited and USD 440 million into Bharat Electronics Limited,” said Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative.

Nuvama anticipates that Canara Bank will replace Bandhan Bank in the Nifty Bank index.

"Conversely, the exclusions of LTIMindtree Limited and Divi’s Laboratories Limited will result in outflows of approximately $210 million and $260 million, respectively," he added.

The composition of the Nifty 50 is subject to change, with potential additions including Divi’s Laboratories Limited, LTIMindtree Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Conversely, there could be removals of Zomato, Jio Financial Services Limited, Trent Limited, and Bharat Electronics Limited.