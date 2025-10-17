Canara HSBC Life Insurance share price rallies over 6% after flat listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Canara HSBC Life Insurance share price rallied over 6% after making a flat debut in the Indian stock market on Friday. Canara HSBC Life IPO listing date was today, 17 October 2025.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company shares were listed at ₹106 apiece on the BSE and NSE, flat as against its issue price of ₹106 per share.

After the listing, Canara HSBC Life Insurance shares gained buying momentum in-line with the rally in the broader Indian stock market. Canara HSBC Life share price rallied as much as 6.36% to ₹112.75 apiece on the BSE.

Canara HSBC Life IPO listing was in-line with the muted Street estimates as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP today ahead of the listing was in the range of ₹0 - ₹2 per share.

Should you buy, hold or sell Canara HSBC Life shares after listing? Canara HSBC Life made a steady market debut, reflecting balanced investor sentiment amid a competitive life insurance landscape, noted Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

“The stock traded marginally above its issue price of ₹106, supported by strong fundamentals and consistent profitability. While near-term performance may remain range-bound given muted sector multiples, margin expansion and persistency improvement could drive value accretion over the next few quarters,” said Chauhan.

The life insurance sector continues to benefit from rising financial penetration and favorable demographics, positioning Canara HSBC Life for stable earnings growth and sustained investor confidence post-listing, he added.

The ₹2,517.50-crore Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO was open from October 10 to 14, and was subscribed 2.29 times.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO registrar.

At 3:10 PM, Canara HSBC Life share price was trading at ₹111.35 apiece on the BSE, up 5.05% from its listing price.

