Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Canara Bank to offload 13% stake in subsidiary mutual fund company via upcoming IPO
Canara Robeco IPO: In December 2023, Canara Bank board had given in-principal approval for the initial public offer of its subsidiary AMC
Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Canara Bank has declared to sell out 13 percent of its shares in its subsidiary mutual fund company Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC). The PSU bank informed Indian stock market exchanges about the decision and said that shares would be sold out through the Canara Robeco AMC IPO (Initial Public Offering). However, approval in this regard from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India is still awaited.
