Canara Robeco AMC share price dips 10% on weak Q2 results. Do you own?

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) share price crashed 10 per cent to ₹315.90 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company reported weak September quarter results on Monday.

The recently-listed stock has delivered moderate returns of over 2.73 per cent in the past five trading sessions. Canara Robeco AMC shares got listed on the bourses on October 16.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Q2 results 2025 The company’s revenue for the quarter dropped 11 per cent sequentially to ₹107.7 crore, while its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) declined 17 per cent from the June quarter to ₹17 crore.

The EBITDA margin narrowed by 440 basis points, falling to 63 per cent from 68 per cent in June. Net profit also slipped 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to higher expenses and 2.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,871.33 lakh

Profit before tax dipped 0.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,605.22 lakh and was down 17.3 per cent sequentially.

Total comprehensive income came in at ₹4,828.46 lakh, marking a 3% year-on-year decrease. Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to ₹2.44 from ₹2.51 in the same period last year.

Additionally, the company announced plans to introduce two new schemes — the Canara Robeco Innovation Fund and the Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund — pending approvals from SEBI or other relevant regulators, and subject to favourable market conditions.

Also Read | MCX faces technical glitch; commodity trading delayed

By the end of the September quarter, the company’s total Assets Under Management (AUM) reached ₹1.17 lakh crore, while it reported revenue of ₹121.3 crore and a net profit of ₹61 crore for the period.

Established in 1993, Canara Robeco AMC traces its roots to Canbank Mutual Fund, set up in 1987. It operates as a joint venture between Canara Bank and Orix Corporation Europe N.V., a collaboration that was initiated in 2007.