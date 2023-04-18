Despite tepid quarterly numbers from Indian IT companies, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund thought otherwise and raised stake in flagship Indian IT companies Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). As per the mutual funds data released recently, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund raised stake in Infosys from 0.45 per cent to 0.46 per cent in March 2023 whereas it raised its shareholding in TCS surged from 0.08 per cent to 0.09 per cent in this time.

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund shareholding in Infosys

As per the mutual funds data, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund holds 1,92,45,560 Infosys shares by end of March 2023, which is 0.46 per cent of total paid up capital of the flagship large-cap IT company. However, by end of February 2023, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund was holding 1,85,45,060 Infosys stocks, which was 0.45 per cent of total paid up capital of the IT company. This means, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund raised stake in Infosys in March 2023 by adding 7,00,500 more shares of Infosys or 0.01 per cent stake in the Indian IT giant.

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund shareholding in TCS

As per the mutual funds data, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund holds 33,20,387 TCS shares by end of March 2023, which is 0.09 per cent of total paid up capital of the flagship large-cap IT company. However, by end of February 2023, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund was holding 30,30,887 TCS stocks, which was 0.08 per cent of total paid up capital of the IT company. This means, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund raised stake in this Tata group IT company in March 2023 by adding 2,89,500 more shares of TCS or 0.01 per cent stake in the Indian IT giant.

Favouring Infosys ahead of TCS, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, “Looking at the guidance of Infosys after weak quarterly results, TCS looks slightly lesser attractive than Infosys shares. Those who have one to two year long term perspective, they can buy Infosys in ₹1200 to ₹1250 apiece range keeping stop loss at ₹1100 apiece levels. Infosys share price is expected to to go up to ₹1860 per share levels in next two years."

Ravi Singhal said that TCS shares can be bought at around ₹2900 apiece range.

Unveiling investment strategy in IT stocks, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Both TCS and Infosys shares are expected to remain in base building mode for next one to two years. So, Infosys shares are advisable only for those who believe in buy, hold and forget strategy."

Infosys reported a sequentially weak Q4FY23 numbers as the IT giant's Q4 PAT came in at ₹6,128 crore down by nearly 16% QoQ. While revenue also dipped by 2.2% QoQ to ₹37,441 crore. In constant currency, the company's revenue growth came in at 3.2% QoQ and 8.8% YoY. The operating margin stood at 21% in Q4.

Blaming the bank crisis in US for its weak Q4 numbers, TCS reported a net income of ₹113.9 billion ($1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter ending in March, which is a 15% increase from the previous year. However, this fell short of the analysts' estimate of ₹115.3 billions on average. Despite this, TCS's sales increased by 17% to 591.6 billion rupees.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.