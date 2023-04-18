Infosys vs TCS: Which IT stock to buy as Canara Robeco raises stake in both?2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:57 AM IST
- As per the mutual funds data, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund holds 1,92,45,560 Infosys shares by end of March 2023, which is 0.46 per cent of total paid up capital of the flagship large-cap IT company.
Despite tepid quarterly numbers from Indian IT companies, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund thought otherwise and raised stake in flagship Indian IT companies Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). As per the mutual funds data released recently, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund raised stake in Infosys from 0.45 per cent to 0.46 per cent in March 2023 whereas it raised its shareholding in TCS surged from 0.08 per cent to 0.09 per cent in this time.
