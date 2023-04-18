Infosys vs TCS: Which IT stock to buy as Canara Robeco raises stake in both?

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund shareholding in TCS

As per the mutual funds data, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund holds 33,20,387 TCS shares by end of March 2023, which is 0.09 per cent of total paid up capital of the flagship large-cap IT company. However, by end of February 2023, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund was holding 30,30,887 TCS stocks, which was 0.08 per cent of total paid up capital of the IT company. This means, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund raised stake in this Tata group IT company in March 2023 by adding 2,89,500 more shares of TCS or 0.01 per cent stake in the Indian IT giant.