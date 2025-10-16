Canara Robeco share price jumps over 13% after modest listing. Should you buy, hold or sell the stock?

Canara Robeco share price jumped over 13% after making a modest debut in the Indian stock market today. Canara Robeco AMC IPO listing date was today, 16 October 2025, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company shares were listed at ₹280.25 apiece on the BSE and NSE, a premium of 5.35% premium to its issue price of ₹266 per share, commanding a market capitalisation of a little over ₹5,700 crore post market debut.

Canara Robeco share price gained strong buying momentum after the listing and the stock hit a high of ₹318.00 apiece on the BSE, rising as much as 13.47% from its listing price, and jumping 19.54% from the IPO price. Its market capitalization surpassed ₹6,000 crore.

Canara Robeco AMC share price listing was in line with the Street estimates as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). Canara Robeco AMC IPO GMP today signalled listing at a premium of around 8% to the issue price.

Should you buy, hold or sell Canara Bank Robeco shares after listing? Analysts recommend investors to hold the Canara Robeco shares after the listing, given its strong fundamentals and AUM growth.

“Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has shown consistent growth in its Assets Under Management (AUM), supported by rising investor participation in mutual funds and its expanding distribution network across the country. Investors are advised to book partial profits post-listing given the decent debut and hold the remaining portion for the long term, as the company’s fundamentals remain strong and the mutual fund industry is poised for continued expansion,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Canara Robeco AMC operates in the mutual fund space, offering fund management and advisory services across equity, debt and hybrid schemes. The company is a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX which leverages Canara’s wide branch network and institutional credibility.

“On the fundamental side, the AMC has delivered strong growth as its AUM nearly doubled from FY23 along with a healthy profit margin in this period, majorly due to continued momentum in stock market and strong inflow in mutual funds. Although it’s a smaller player compared to industry giants, its growth momentum, strong distribution network and equity tilt AUM makes it an interesting player. Looking ahead, as mutual fund penetration deepens and participation by investors rises, Canara Robeco is well placed to capture the industry tailwinds,” said Master Capital Services Ltd.

It suggests interested investors to invest in the company with a long-term holding view.

The ₹1,326.13-crore worth Canara Robeco IPO was open from October 9 to October 13, and was subscribed 9.74 times in total. The issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.99 crore equity shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹253 to ₹266 per share.

At 2:35 PM, Canara Robeco share price was trading at ₹304.30 apiece on the BSE, up 8.58% from its listing price, and up 14.40% from its issue price.