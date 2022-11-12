Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund raises stake in this Vijay Kedia stock in Q2FY231 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 08:08 AM IST
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Despite mutual funds trimming stake in Cera Sanitaryware Ltd in September 2022 quarter, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has raised stake in this Vijay Kedia-backed company. The small-cap mutual fund raised shareholding in the company from 1.33 per cent to 1.35 per cent during July to September 2022 quarter whereas mutual funds trimmed stake in the company from 10.59 per cent to 9.73 per cent.