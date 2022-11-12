Vijay Kedia portfolio: Despite mutual funds trimming stake in Cera Sanitaryware Ltd in September 2022 quarter, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has raised stake in this Vijay Kedia-backed company. The small-cap mutual fund raised shareholding in the company from 1.33 per cent to 1.35 per cent during July to September 2022 quarter whereas mutual funds trimmed stake in the company from 10.59 per cent to 9.73 per cent.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware for July to September 2022 quarter, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund holds 1,75,431 shares, which is 1.35 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of the company, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has holding 1,73,431 shares, which was 1.33 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund raised stake in the company during July to September 2022 quarter.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Cera Sanitaryware

However, ace investor Vijay Kedia kept his faith in Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for recently ended September 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 1,32,507 shares or 1.02 per cent stake in the company. In shareholding pattern of the company for Q1FY23, Vijay Kedia was holding same 1,32,507 shares or 1.02 per cent stake in the company.

FPI shareholding in Cera Sanitaryware

Among Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), Government of Singapore has raised stake from 2.07 per cent to 2.13 per cent in this Vijay Kedia-backed company during Q2FY23. In Q1FY23 shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware, Government of Singapore was holding 2,68,718 company shares or 2.07 per cent stake in the company that went up to 2,77,067 shares or 2.13 per cent stake during Q2FY23.

However, Nalanda India Equity Fund Limited remained steady in this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock. The FPI holds 12,98,143 shares or 9.98 per cent stake in the company after the end of Q2FY23.

In FY23, Cera Sanitaryware share price has surged from around ₹4,972 to ₹5,432 apiece levels, rising to the tune of 10 per cent in current financial year.