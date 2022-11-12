Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund raises stake in this Vijay Kedia stock in Q2FY23

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware for July to September 2022 quarter, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund holds 1,75,431 shares, which is 1.35 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of the company, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has holding 1,73,431 shares, which was 1.33 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund raised stake in the company during July to September 2022 quarter.