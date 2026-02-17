How to become rich in a stock market crash? Robert Kiyosaki explains

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has warned of an imminent “giant stock market crash” — a theme he has been flagging since his 2013 book Rich Dad’s Prophecy.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki said the stock market crash is imminent now, reminding investors that it can emerge as an opportunity to get rich.

"That giant crash is now imminent. The good news is that those of you who followed my rich dad’s warning and prepared….the coming crash will make you richer beyond your wildest dreams. For those who are not prepared, the coming crash will be your worst nightmare," the author and veteran investor posted on Tuesday, February 17.

How to get rich from stock market crash? Kiyosaki, multiple times over the last year, has predicted that a stock market crash is upon us. His views stem from a belief that the modern financial system is a "bubble" built on fake money, unsustainable debt, and the imminent failure of the retirement system.

In today's post, he expressed his excitement for a period of stock market collapse and reiterated focusing on "real assets". He said he is personally holding physical gold, silver and Bitcoin, and plans to buy more Bitcoin as prices fall.

He emphasised that he avoids “fake gold, silver, or Bitcoin” and views the scarcity of assets like Bitcoin — capped at 21 million coins — as a hedge against market turmoil.

“I will be buying more Bitcoin as people panic and sell into the coming crash. This coming crash may make you richer beyond your wildest dreams if you realize crashes are the best of times to get richer,” he said in the post on X.

His comments come as Bitcoin prices trade more than 40% from their all-time peak near $127,000 in October. The broader crypto market has lost almost $2 trillion in value over the same period, according to data cited by Bloomberg from CoinGecko.

“Market crashes are priceless assets going on sale,” he wrote. Kiyosaki encouraged investors to treat the anticipated downturn as an opportunity to accumulate real assets while others panic.

His warning highlights his long-standing philosophy: economic downturns are not only inevitable but also a chance for wealth creation if approached strategically.