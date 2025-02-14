Capacite Infraprojects share price slumped almost 15% during Friday's trading session following a decline of 180 basis points in the company's Q3FY25 EBITDA margins compared to the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin for Q3FY25 was reported at 16.7%, down from 18.5% in Q3FY24.

Capacite Infraprojects share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹361.90 apiece, and touched an intraday low of ₹309.20 per share on the BSE. The company reported its Q3 results on Thursday, February 13 post market hours. Capacite Infraprojects share price today ended 6.85% lower at ₹338.15 apiece.

Capacite Infraprojects reported an 77% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹52.3 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹29.6 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 16.5%.

The firm's consolidated total income stood at ₹600.7 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹483 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 24%. Sequentially, the revenue was up by nearly 15%.

The company's exchange filing indicated that as of December 31, 2024, its total gross debt was ₹365 crores, with a gross debt to equity ratio of 0.22x. The net debt to equity ratio was recorded at 0.11x. The company maintained its emphasis on enhancing execution across various projects.

As of December 31, 2024, the standalone order book amounted to ₹10,047 crores, with public sector projects representing 63% and private sector projects accounting for 37% of the overall order book.

“Our Q3 FY25 results showcase a strong financial performance, with substantial gains in Revenue and PAT. Our careful project selection along side our execution prowess has resulted in PAT for 9M FY25 surpassing our highest ever yearly PAT and setting new performance benchmark. We have so far been awarded projects worth ₹1,459 crores during the current fiscal and are confident of surpassing our guided our order book addition for FY25,” said Rohit Katyal, Executive Chairman of the company.

Today, Capacite Infraprojects has been granted a Letter of Award from NBCC (India) for a total contract worth ₹1,320 crore.

This project involves the Development of Leisure Valley Phase-II Residential Apartments, Package - II, located at Plot No. GH 02, Sector - Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida (U.P.), on a Design, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis. Additionally, there will be a comprehensive Operation & Maintenance period lasting two years.

Technical Views Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa stated that On the daily chart, the stock has confirmed the breakdown of the Head & Shoulders pattern near the 330 level and has traded below it, signaling a bearish move in the near term. Additionally, the stock has fallen below the 200-day EMA, accompanied by a negative RSI crossover, further supporting the downside momentum. Moreover, the stock has moved below the Lower Bollinger Band on the daily chart, indicating continued bearish pressure.

Based on this technical setup, we expect further selling pressure in Capacite Infraprojects. On the downside, support is seen around the 300/270 levels, while resistance is at 365 on the upside.