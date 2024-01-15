IIP growth at 8-month low in November: What do the numbers say about Indian economy?
The manufacturing sector saw a significant decline in growth in November 2023, with electricity output and mining also slowing down. Only six categories within manufacturing recorded expansion, while others experienced contraction.
The government on Friday released data on inflation and industrial production, which showed a dual impact on the economy. Inflation surged to a 4-month high of 5.69% in December, propelled by a significant increase in the prices of vegetables, pulses, and spices. Conversely, industrial production growth plummeted to an 8-month low of 2.4% in November, mainly because of poor showing by the manufacturing sector.
