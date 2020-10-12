Capex plans shelved again as covid rages

A Mint analysis of 150 firms in BSE 200 showed that capex by these companies declined 5.31% from a year ago to ₹4.15 trillion in FY20. Of this, capital spending by 20 of the 30 members of the BSE’s benchmark Sensex had fallen sharply by 12.3% to ₹2.07 trillion in the year to March. The review excludes banks, financial services and insurance companies as they have a different revenue model.