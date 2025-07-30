Capgemini tightens revenue guidance, remains cautious on global uncertainty

French IT consulting firm Capgemini tightened its full-year revenue guidance on Wednesday, while citing caution amid soft demand and an uncertain economic environment.

The firm, whose services range from cloud and AI to enterprise management across a wide array of industries, now estimates full-year revenue growth at constant currency in a range of -1% to 1%, compared to the previous estimate of between -2% and 2%.

It also approved a multi-year share buyback program of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

"Going into Q3, we see some stability in the environment, while we retain our cautious stance to account for the uncertainty created by geopolitical tensions and a slow economy," CEO Aiman Ezzat said in a statement.

Capgemini Results Capgemini's operating profit for the first half of the year fell 15% year-on-year to 976 million euros.

Revenues stood at 11.11 billion euros, down 0.3% on a reported basis but up 0.2% at constant exchange rates. Demand was soft in the first half as clients slashed non-essential spending, the company said.

Analysts at Jefferies said in a note that the second-quarter figures were solid "but against a backdrop of soft sub-sector newsflow, we doubt the results are sufficient to materially change investor sentiment."

Shares in Capgemini rose as much as 6.9% at market open, but paired gains and were up 0.3% at 0805 GMT.

The group reiterated its full-year operating margin estimate in the 13.3% and 13.5% range and said its targets do not include the impact of the proposed acquisition of technology outsourcing firm WNS.