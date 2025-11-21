Capillary Technologies share price rallies over 13% after weak listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Capillary Technologies share price rallied over 13% after making a muted debut in the Indian stock market today. Capillary Technologies IPO listing date was today, 21 November 2025, and the shares are listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Capillary Technologies India shares were listed at ₹560 apiece on BSE, a discount of 2.95% to the issue price of ₹577 per share. On NSE, the stock was listed with a 0.88% discount at ₹571.90 apiece.

After the weak debut, Capillary Technologies shares saw buying at lower levels and the stock jumped over 13% from its listing price. On BSE, Capillary Technologies share price hit a high of ₹633 apiece, gaining as much as 9.7% from its issue price, and 13.03% from its listing price.

Capillary Technologies India provides cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions powered by artificial intelligence, primarily targeting enterprise clients worldwide.

Capillary Technologies IPO listing was below Street estimates. Ahead of the share debut, Capillary Technologies IPO GMP today and experts indicated listing at a modest premium.

Should you buy, sell or hold Capillary Technologies shares after a weak listing? Capillary Technologies IPO listing indicates cautious investor sentiment despite the company’s strong positioning as a SaaS-based customer engagement and loyalty solutions provider serving major retail and consumer brands across India and global markets.

“Investors remain wary due to high competition in the SaaS and martech space, elevated customer acquisition costs, and the company’s need to enhance profitability to justify valuations. Capillary Technologies IPO did see participation from institutional investors, supported by expectations of increasing adoption of CRM, loyalty tech, and digital customer engagement solutions across industries,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Given the discounted listing, Nyati advises investors and traders allotted shares to consider holding Capillary Technologies shares with a medium- to long-term perspective, while keeping a strict stop-loss near ₹520 to manage downside risk.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the Saas company, Capillary Technologies India, was open for subscription from November 14 to 18, and was subscribed by a robust 52.95 times in total. Capillary Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹549 to ₹577 per share, and the company raised ₹877.50 crore from the issue.

At 2:15 PM, Capillary Technologies share price was tarding at ₹596.65 apiece on the BSE, up 6.54% from its listing price, and up 3.41% from its issue price.