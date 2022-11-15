Capital gains tax could be changed in next Budget: Report2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 05:14 PM IST
The finance ministry official said India would exceed budget estimates for direct tax collection by 25-30% in FY2023
An income tax official of the finance ministry on Tuesday said that changes in capital gains tax in India are expected in the next budget. The official, speaking at an event in the national capital, said that India would exceed budget estimates for direct tax collection by 25-30% in financial year 2022-2023.