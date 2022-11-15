Capital gains tax could be changed in next Budget: Report

“Making the capital gains tax structure more efficient needs legislative amendments. This may be taken up in the next budget as it cannot be done out of the blue," an official said earlier. Long-term vs short-term capital gains At present, long-term capital gains are in general taxed at 20%. In India, long-term capital gains on listed equities held for over a year is taxed at 10% on the portion of such gain above a threshold of ₹1 lakh. This provision was introduced with effect from 1 April, 2019.