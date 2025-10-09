Capital goods get a selective shine in Q2 as private capex lags
Summary
The second-quarter performance of India’s capital goods sector is likely to be uneven. Solar, power transmission, and project-based companies saw healthy growth, while private capex remained weak, weighing on segments like industrial machinery and defence.
The S&P BSE Capital Goods index gained 21% in the previous six months on the back of some key developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story