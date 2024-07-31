US-based Capital Group, through its two affiliates Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund, sold a total of 62,26,115 shares, amounting to 4.3 per cent stake in SIS.

Financial services company Capital Group on Wednesday offloaded 4.3 per cent stake in cash logistics solutions provider SIS for over ₹258 crore through open market transactions, while Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought shares in the company.

US-based Capital Group, through its two affiliates Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund, sold a total of 62,26,115 shares, amounting to 4.3 per cent stake in SIS.

At the end of June quarter, Smallcap World Fund held 3.68 per cent stake in Delhi-based SIS, shareholding data with the BSE showed.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable and 360 One Mutual Fund purchased 51.79 lakh shares or 3.6 per cent stake in SIS.

The shares were acquired at ₹415 per piece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹214.95 crore.

Details of the other buyers of SIS could not be ascertained.

Shares of SIS settled 3.41 per cent lower at ₹415.20 per piece on the BSE.

In a separate transaction, Quant Mutual Fund pared a 1.5 per cent stake in Graphite India for ₹151 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE and NSE, Quant Mutual Fund sold 29,06,250 shares or 1.5 per cent stake in Graphite India.

The shares were sold in the price range of ₹520-520.03 apiece, taking the combined deal size to ₹151.12 crore.

After the transaction, shareholding of Quant MF in Graphite India declined to 1.71 per cent from 3.21 per cent.

Details of the buyers of Graphite India shares could not be ascertained.