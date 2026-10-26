Capital shifting from secondary market to ₹5 trillion IPO pipeline: Madhu Lunawat

Capital is actively shifting from the secondary market into a massive ₹5 trillion primary market pipeline, as investors reallocate liquidity toward initial public offerings (IPOs) and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) amid a subdued broader market, according to Madhu Lunawat, founder of The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.
Speaking to Mint, Lunawat noted that while retail investors are chasing small- and mid-cap stocks to beat a perceived personal inflation rate of 10-12%, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remain cautious due to elevated valuations, currency depreciation, and heavy existing exposure to private banks.