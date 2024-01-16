Capital Small Finance Bank gets green signal from SEBI to launch its proposed IPO; key highlights here
Capital Small Finance has received Sebi's approval for its proposed IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of ₹450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,412,685 equity shares.
Capital Small Finance has received market regulator Sebi's approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) today (January 16). The company filed its draft prospectus on October 03 last year. The price band and IPOs' important dates will be announced in due course.
