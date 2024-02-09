Capital Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 4 times on final day; NII, QIB portions see huge demand
Capital Small Finance Bank's IPO witnesses decent demand with a subscription rate of 4 times. The retail portion is subscribed 2.49 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors' category is subscribed 4.05 times. The QIB portion sees the highest level of subscription at 6.64 times.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank saw decent demand during the final day of bidding. The IPO was opened for subscription on Wednesday (February 7) and closed today (February 9). During the final day, the IPO received bids for 3,26,04,256 shares as against the 81,47,373 shares available for subscription, translating into a subscription rate of 04 times.
