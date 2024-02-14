Capital Small Finance Bank share price falls further after a weak listing; should you sell?
During the day, Capital Small Finance Bank share price hit an intra-day low of ₹421.10, down 10 percent from IPO price on BSE and an intra-day high of ₹462.95, which is also 1 percent below the company's issue price. On the back of the weak listing, experts advise staying away from the stock.
Capital Small Finance Bank share price: Capital Small Finance Bank had a weak market debut on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock opened at ₹430.25 on the NSE, indicating an 8.07 percent discount from the IPO price of ₹468. Simultaneously, on the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹435, down 7 percent from its issue price.
