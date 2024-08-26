Capitalmind receives SEBI's in-principle nod to launch a mutual fund

Capitalmind Financial Services Private Limited, an investment management firm based in Bengaluru, has received preliminary approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to introduce a new mutual fund.

Capitalmind, headquartered in Bangalore, manages over ₹2,200 crore for more than 1,150 clients through its Portfolio Management Service (PMS). Under the leadership of Deepak Shenoy, Capitalmind is ranked 25th in terms of assets under management (AUM) in discretionary equity strategies.