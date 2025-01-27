Mint Market

CapitalNumbers Infotech shares make tepid stock market debut, list at ₹274, a 4% premium

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Jan 2025, 11:54 AM IST
CapitalNumbers Infotech Listing: Stock makes tepid market debut, lists at ₹274 with a 4.18% premium. (Pixabay)

CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO Listing: CapitalNumbers witnessed a tepid market entry on Monday, January 27, with its shares debuting at 274 each on BSE SME, recording a premium of 4.18% over the issue price of 263.

However, the stock couldn't maintain its initial gains and tumbled to 260.30, a 1% decrease from the IPO price. The SME IPO, amounting to 169.37 crore, was available for subscription from January 20 to January 22, 2025, within a price range of 250–263 per share. The IPO consisted of a combination of a fresh issue of 32.20 lakh shares, aggregating to 84.69 crore, and an offer for sale of 32.20 lakh shares, also aggregating to 84.69 crore.

The IPO garnered an overall subscription of 134.64 times. Non-institutional investors showed notable interest, subscribing to their segment 297.32 times, while retail investors demonstrated strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 72 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) section saw a subscription of 122.19 times, according to data available on Chittorgarh.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding the technical advancement of leading-edge technology, increasing spending on business developments, investing in subsidiaries, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

About Company

The company is engaged in the business of digital consulting and IT engineering, offering end-to-end software development solutions to enterprises and startups worldwide. It provides services in technological advancement, offering a comprehensive suite of services that include digital engineering, data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cloud engineering, UI/UX design, and advanced technologies such as blockchain and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR).

The company has more than 500 IT professionals and consultants to serve more than 250 clients worldwide, delivering services from across locations in India.

For the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23, and for the period ending January 31, 2024, its consolidated revenue from operations was 47.04 crore, 69.07 crore, 92.57 crore, and 82.79 crore, respectively.

Its profit after tax for the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and for the period ended January 31, 2024, was 12.54 crore, 15.84 crore, 17.35 crore, and 21.64 crore, respectively, according to the company's RHP report. 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

