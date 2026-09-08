Caplin Point Lab stock delivers decisive breakout; Axis Direct shares buy range, stop loss, upside and holding period

Caplin Point Laboratories has continued to strengthen its position on the stock market, extending a sustained upward move that has delivered gains across short-, medium- and long-term timeframes. The stock has risen more than 3% in the past one week, while its one-month gain stands at 9%. Over the past three months, the stock has surged 32%, while the six-month performance has been even stronger at 68%.

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The longer-term performance also remains notable. Caplin Point Laboratories has added 29% over the past one year and has generated multibagger returns of 233% for investors over the past five years.

The stock was trading at ₹2,813.55 apiece. At this level, Caplin Point is only around 3% below its 52-week high of ₹2,874.00, which was hit earlier this month on 3 September. On the other hand, the stock's 52-week low stands at ₹1,502.45, a level touched in March 2026.

With the stock now trading close to its recent peak, the technical setup has come into focus. Axis Direct has highlighted a decisive breakout on the weekly chart and sees further upside potential from current levels.

Caplin Point Labs technical outlook Buy Range: 2,750-2,696 | Stop loss: 2,490 | Upside: 17%–19% Caplin Point Laboratories has moved out of a period of consolidation, giving its technical structure a fresh bullish trigger. According to Axis Direct, the stock's latest price action suggests that momentum has strengthened and the breakout is being supported by several technical indicators.

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On the weekly chart, Caplin Point has broken decisively out of a multi-week consolidation phase that had developed around the ₹2,700 level.

“The breakout has been accompanied by a significant surge in volume, indicating increased market participation and supporting the strength of the move,” it noted.

Another important positive signal is the stock's position relative to its key moving averages. Caplin Point is firmly trading above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages. More importantly, all these key moving averages are trending higher along with the price action.

According to Axis Direct, the alignment of the stock above these moving averages, combined with their upward trajectory, confirms a strong bullish structure. Momentum indicators are also supporting the positive view. The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending higher, indicating that bullish momentum in the stock is strengthening.

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Based on this technical setup, Axis Direct sees potential for Caplin Point Laboratories to move towards the ₹3,185- ₹3,230 levels.

The brokerage has specified a holding period of 3-4 weeks for the technical setup.

Caplin Point Laboratories recent updates Last month, the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an unannounced inspection of Caplin Point Laboratories' injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility located at Gummidipoondi. The inspection was carried out between August 13, 2026, and August 21, 2026. Following the conclusion of the inspection, the company received Form 483 from the US FDA containing 10 observations.

Caplin Point Laboratories said the observations were procedural in nature and did not pertain to data integrity. The company also clarified that none of the observations were repeat observations.

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Moreover, Caplin Point Laboratories has scheduled its 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for September 25, 2026. The meeting will be conducted through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am.

The company’s Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share, with each share having a face value of ₹2. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹4 per share already declared by the company, taking the total dividend for FY26 to ₹8 per share, or 400%.

Shareholders whose names appear on the company’s records as of September 18, 2026, will be eligible to receive the final dividend payout.

On the financial front, Caplin Point Laboratories reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Revenue from operations came in at ₹610.36 crores, registering year-on-year growth of 19.63% compared with ₹510.22 crores reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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The company's net profit also increased during the quarter. Profit for the period stood at ₹179.09 crores, marking a YoY growth of 18.79% from ₹150.76 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.