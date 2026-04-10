Capri Global Capital share price gains 2% on announcing ₹500 crore NCD issue; check details

Capri Global Capital share price jumped around 2% on Friday, April 10, after it launched ₹500 crore NCD issue with up to 9.5% returns. The issue will open on April 15 and close on April 28.

The stock rose as much as 1.8% to its day's high of ₹181.35 per share on BSE

The issue comprises a base size of ₹100 crore with a green shoe option of ₹400 crore, and is scheduled to open on April 15, 2026, and close on April 28, 2026. The NCDs will offer coupon rates of up to 9.5% per annum and will be listed on the BSE.

"Capri Global Capital Limited (“Company”) has announced the Tranche I of public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (“NCDs”) aggregating up to Rs. 5,000 million, comprising a base issue size of Rs. 1,000 million with a green shoe option of Rs. 4,000 million (“Tranche I Issue")," it said in an exchange filing.

Capri Global Capital issue details The NCDs come with multiple tenure options of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months, along with both monthly and annual interest payout options. The minimum application size is ₹10,000, with a face value of ₹1,000 per NCD.

As detailed by the company, coupon rates range from 8.80% to 9.50%, depending on tenure and payout frequency, with effective yields going up to 9.49% per annum.

The NCDs have been rated ‘IVR AA/Positive’ by Infomerics and ‘ACUITE AA | Stable’ by Acuité Ratings, indicating a high degree of safety regarding the timely servicing of financial obligations.

The company said at least 75% of the funds raised will be utilised for onward lending, financing, and repayment of existing borrowings, while up to 25% will be used for general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Tranche I Issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures. At Capri Global Capital Limited, we offer a wide range of secured and collateralised loans… and remain committed to our vision of supporting the underserved customers across Bharat,” said Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of the company.

The allotment will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, with proportionate allocation in case of oversubscription. The NCDs will be issued in dematerialised form and traded on the exchange.

Capri Global Capital is a retail-focused NBFC with a diversified lending portfolio across MSME loans, housing finance, gold loans and construction finance, along with fee-based businesses such as insurance and loan distribution.

Capri Global Stock Performance

Despite today's rise, Capri Global stock is still around 15% away from its 52-week high of ₹213.85, hit in October 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹150.60, hit in June 2025.

The stock has added 9% in the last 1 month; however, it fell 5% in the past 6 months. Moreover, in the past 1 year, it advanced 17% and 93% in 5 years.