Capri Global Capital shares dip 5% despite QIP launch; floor price set at ₹153.93

Shares of Capri Global Capital fell by 5 percent in intra-day trade on Tuesday, June 10, despite the company launching a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to raise fresh capital. The stock dropped to a day’s low of ₹172.45 amid heavy selling pressure, even as the non-banking finance company detailed its fundraising plans and highlighted a robust March quarter performance.

The company informed exchanges that its QIP Committee had met on Tuesday to authorise the opening of the QIP issue and approve the preliminary placement document dated June 9, 2025. The floor price for the issue has been set at ₹153.93 per equity share, as per regulatory filing. The fundraise is being carried out under Chapter VI of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

According to the company, it may offer up to a 5 percent discount on the floor price, in line with shareholder approval obtained at its Annual General Meeting held on September 19, 2024. The final issue price will be determined in consultation with the appointed book running lead manager, the company said. The relevant date for pricing the issue, in accordance with SEBI norms, is also June 9, 2025. Capri Global filed the preliminary placement document with both BSE and NSE on the same date.

The QIP plan was initially approved by the company’s Board on August 3, 2024, and subsequently received shareholder approval in September.

Robust Q4 performance The QIP launch comes close on the heels of Capri Global’s strong earnings report for the fourth quarter of FY25. The company reported a 115.39 percent year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹177.7 crore in Q4FY25 compared to ₹82.5 crore in the year-ago period. The performance was buoyed by strong momentum across its key business verticals, including gold loans and affordable housing.

Revenue from operations for the March quarter climbed 48.52 percent year-on-year to ₹739.2 crore, up from ₹497.7 crore in Q4FY24. The company attributed the performance to enhanced operational efficiency, stronger customer acquisition metrics, and growing demand across its financial services.

In addition, Capri Global’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This dividend will be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Stock price trend Despite Tuesday’s decline, Capri Global shares have shown notable recovery this month. The stock has gained around 16 percent in June so far, bouncing back from a weak trend observed in April and May, where it declined 5 percent and 6 percent, respectively. In March, the stock had seen a modest uptick of 6.5 percent.

However, on a one-year basis, the stock remains 16 percent lower, weighed down by broader market conditions and sectoral concerns. It continues to trade nearly 27 percent below its 52-week high of ₹236, which it touched in June 2024. The stock had also tested a 52-week low of ₹150.60 earlier this month.