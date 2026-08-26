Capri Global Capital shares pop 9% on strong volumes, hit highest level in over a month

Capri Global Capital, a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC), saw its shares gain 9% in Wednesday's trade, August 26, hitting a more than one-month high of ₹260.85 apiece, even as the broader Indian stock market remained largely range-bound.

While there appeared to be no immediate fundamental trigger behind the sharp rise in Capri Global Capital's share price, trading volumes surged significantly. Nearly 24.4 million shares changed hands across the NSE and BSE as of 2:45 PM, around 3.5 times the average weekly volume, according to Trendlyne data.

Wednesday's rally also marked the stock's third consecutive day of gains, taking its cumulative rise over the three sessions to 16.5%, based on the day's high.

The latest run has also pushed the stock's year-to-date gains to over 40%, providing much-needed relief to shareholders after the stock remained largely muted in each of the previous two years. Nevertheless, long-term investors have seen their wealth multiply significantly, with the stock delivering returns of nearly 2,000% over the past decade.

Strong Q1 performance supports momentum For the June-ended quarter, the company reported a strong set of numbers, with its consolidated net profit more than doubling to ₹353 crore, driven by higher margins and improved operating efficiencies.

In comparison, the company had reported a net profit of ₹175 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income rose to ₹1,581 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year from ₹1,005 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The NBFC's interest income also increased to ₹1,323 crore during the quarter from ₹806 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, its consolidated assets under management (AUM) surged 62% year-on-year to ₹40,112 crore at the end of the quarter, led by robust growth in its retail loan segments, particularly gold loans and MSME financing.

Also Read | Capri Global Capital soars nearly 13% after launch of auto pay for gold loans

Capri Global Capital sets dividend record date The company last week has fixed Friday, September 4, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive a final dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

If approved by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of the record date.

Investors seeking to qualify for the dividend must purchase the shares before the ex-dividend date. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors buying the stock on or after September 4, which is the ex-dividend date, will not be eligible to receive the dividend.

The NBFC has also informed investors that its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

Also Read | SAIL dividend 2026: Maharatna PSU declares record date for final dividend