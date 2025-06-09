Capri Global Capital shares soar nearly 13% after launch of auto pay for gold loans

Shares of Capri Global Capital Ltd (Capri Loans) rallied nearly 12 percent in intra-day trading on Monday, June 9, after the company announced the launch of a new Auto Pay facility for gold loans, aimed at enhancing customer convenience and supporting its ongoing digital transformation journey.

The latest offering is part of Capri Loans’ strategy to strengthen its phygital ecosystem—a blend of physical and digital services—by deploying smart, technology-enabled solutions that streamline the borrower experience. Investors cheered the announcement, driving the stock to as high as ₹169.75, marking an 11.7 percent intraday jump.

Auto Pay Facility: Boosting Digital Convenience for Gold Loan Customers In a press release, Capri Global stated that its new Auto Pay feature will enable automatic debit of loan repayments from a customer’s registered bank account on scheduled dates. This seamless repayment mechanism, activated through a standing instruction or mandate at the time of loan disbursal, helps eliminate the risk of missed payments or late penalties. The facility not only offers convenience but also enhances financial discipline among borrowers.

Ravish Gupta, Business Head – Gold Loans at Capri Loans, emphasized the customer-centric nature of the innovation. “At Capri Loans, our focus is to empower customers with smart, digital-first solutions that simplify their financial journey. The Auto Pay facility ensures timely repayments without the need to remember due dates. It reflects our continued commitment to enhance customer experience through technology-driven, user-friendly services,” he said.

The company had earlier rolled out an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot, which allows customers to manage their gold loan accounts from anywhere, 24x7. Through this chatbot, users can make payments, check interest dues, view account details, and access important documents without visiting a physical branch—underscoring Capri’s efforts to digitize every aspect of the customer experience.

Stock Price Movement Following the announcement, Capri Global Capital’s stock surged 12.9 percent to its intraday high of ₹171.50, though it remains about 28 percent below its 52-week high of ₹236, which was hit in June 2024. Earlier this month, the stock had touched a 52-week low of ₹150.60.

Over the past one year, the stock has declined by more than 29 percent, reflecting broader challenges. However, the recent digital initiatives appear to have improved sentiment. The stock has gained nearly 13 percent in June alone, after falling 6 percent in May and 5 percent in April. In March, the stock had added 6.5 percent, following a weak spell between December 2024 and February 2025, during which it remained in negative territory for three consecutive months.

Robust Q4FY25 Earnings Drive Optimism Capri Global Capital’s announcement comes shortly after a strong earnings report for Q4FY25, which revealed a 115.39 percent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹177.7 crore, up from ₹82.5 crore in the same quarter last year. The surge was driven by robust growth across business segments.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹739.2 crore, marking a 48.52 percent increase compared to ₹497.7 crore in the March quarter of FY24. Capri Global’s performance reflected improved operational efficiency, customer acquisition, and overall demand in lending products, including gold loans and affordable housing.

Additionally, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.