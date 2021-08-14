Car Trade IPO: After getting subscribed 20.29 times of its initial offer, all eyes are now set on the tentative Car Trade IPO allotment date, which is 17th August 2021. However, those who bid for the public issue are also keeping an eye on the grey market as Car Trade IPO GMP (grey market premium) would give them an indication about the expected listing gain from the public issue. For such bidders, Car Trade IPO grey market premium today is ₹275 — around 17 per cent higher from its price band of ₹1585 to ₹1618.

Car Trade IPO GMP

According to the market observers, Car Trade IPO GMP has been oscillating around ₹275 to ₹310 for the last three days. That means, grey market is expecting around 15 to 20 listing gain from Car Trade IPO. They said that grey market premium of the public issue was once in the range of 30 per cent to 35 per cent, which means the IPO is losing steam in the grey market and it is expecting moderate to reasonable listing gain from this public issue.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is an unofficial data and it has nothing to do with the balance sheet and financials of the company. So, one should not jump to any conclusion only on the basis of grey market premium.

Car Trade IPO allotment date

The tentative date for share allotment is 17th August 2021 and hence bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of Car Trade IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited and its official website is www.linkintime.co.in. However, one can go to the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html as well.

Car Trade IPO: How to check allotment status at BSE

Those who have applied for Car Trade IPO can check their application status online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Car Trade IPO;

3] Enter application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Car Trade IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Car Trade IPO: How to check allotment status at Link Intime

Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the direct Link Intime website. They can login at the direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment and follow the step by step guide given below:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment;

2] Select Car Trade IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Car Trade IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

