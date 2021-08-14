Car Trade IPO: Latest GMP, allotment date and how to check application status

According to the market observers, Car Trade IPO GMP has been oscillating around ₹275 to ₹310 for the last three days. That means, grey market is expecting around 15 to 20 listing gain from Car Trade IPO. They said that grey market premium of the public issue was once in the range of 30 per cent to 35 per cent, which means the IPO is losing steam in the grey market and it is expecting moderate to reasonable listing gain from this public issue.