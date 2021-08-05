Car Trade IPO: ₹2,998.51 crore public issue is going to open for subscription on 9th August 2021 but the grey market has already started signaling about the feelings of the IPO investors. Today, Car Trade Tech shares are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹475, which is around ₹35 higher from its yesterdays' grey market price. Car Trade Tech management has fixed Car Trade IPO price band at ₹1585 to ₹1618 that means grey market is expecting around 30 per cent listing gain around 4 days before the subscription opening date.

Here we list out important details in regard to Car Trade IPO in 10 points:

1] Car Trade IPO GMP: Grey market started signaling about the Car Trade Tech shares from Wednesday when Car Trade GMP of ₹440 to ₹460 became available for the IPO enthusiasts. However, Car Trade IPO GMP today is ₹475, which is around ₹35 higher. According to market observers, Car Trade IPO grey market premium is expected to pick up on the weekend as the public issue will be opening for subscription on upcoming Monday.

2] Car Trade IPO subscription: The issue will open for subscription on 9th August 2021 and remain open for bidding till 11th August 2021.

3] Car Trade IPO price band: Company management has fixed the issue price from ₹1585 to ₹1618 per equity share.

4] Car Trade IPO size: Company management is aiming to raise ₹2,998.51 crore from its public issue.

5] Car Trade IPO allotment date: Tentative date for share allotment is 17th August 2021.

6] Car Trade IPO lot size: A bidder will be allowed to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 9 shares of the company.

7] Car Trade IPO investment limit: A bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot and maximum of 13 lots of the public issue. This means, investment limit on a single bidder is minimum ₹14,562 [ ₹1618 x 9] and maximum ₹1,89,306 [( ₹1618 x 9) x 13] respectively.

8] Car Trade IPO listing date: Tentative date for the Car Trade Tech share listing is 23rd August 2021 and shares will be listed at both NSE and BSE.

9] Issue type: As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Car Trade IPO, this will be completely a 'Book Build Issue' in nature with face value of ₹10 per equity share.

10] Car Trade IPO official registrar: Official registrar of the public issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

