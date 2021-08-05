Car Trade IPO opens next week. Latest GMP and other details in 10 points

Car Trade IPO: ₹2,998.51 crore public issue is going to open for subscription on 9th August 2021 but the grey market has already started signaling about the feelings of the IPO investors. Today, Car Trade Tech shares are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹475, which is around ₹35 higher from its yesterdays' grey market price. Car Trade Tech management has fixed Car Trade IPO price band at ₹1585 to ₹1618 that means grey market is expecting around 30 per cent listing gain around 4 days before the subscription opening date.