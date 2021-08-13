Car Trade vs Nuvoco Vistas IPOs: What GMP signals about public issues

The market observers said that the way these two public issues have been performing in the grey market for the last five days, car Trade IPO may yield moderate to reasonable listing gain to its bidders while Nuvoco Vistas IPO may list around its issue price. However, they maintained that grey market is an unofficial data and it has nothing to do with the financials of the company. They said that financials of the company is more concrete than the grey market premium and hence bidders should not make any concluson in regard to these two IPOs before their listing at Indian bourses.