Carbon market under pressure to deliver billions in climate funding
Two big plans introduced at the COP27 climate summit rely on offsets to generate the needed cash
The US government and United Nations are touting plans for businesses to funnel billions of dollars to developing nations to fight climate change. The efforts rely on a tiny carbon-credit market that has struggled for years with uneven standards and conflicts of interest.
A global effort unveiled by US climate envoy John Kerry and a U.N. Africa-focused credit initiative are two of the hallmark pledges of the climate summit continuing in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The goal is to fill the financing gap to fund the transition to clean energy in developing countries.
The U.S. and other wealthy nations have promised roughly $100 billion annually, but have fallen short by about $20 billion a year recently, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
To make up the difference, the two initiatives envision developing countries selling carbon credits to companies seeking to become carbon neutral. Credits are typically tied to projects that keep trees standing or replace fossil fuels with renewable energy.
About $2 billion in credits were sold last year, according to environmental markets data analyst Ecosystem Marketplace. Sales were up 11% in the first three quarters of 2022 compared with the same period last year, according to carbon-market data firm AlliedOffsets.
Growth in the market has accelerated in recent years, but it would have to get dramatically bigger to fill the financing gap. Some of that depends on the willingness of companies, which are under pressure from customers, regulators and investors to reduce emissions, to buy the credits. Another factor is concerns about standards in the unregulated market.
The market is opaque and lacks formal oversight. Private developers acquire funding and land to implement projects. They work with nonprofit accreditors to create credits that are often sold to brokers who trade them at a premium and capture much of the value before selling them to corporate polluters or individuals.
“Do the carbon credits actually remove or avoid emissions?" said Chris Cote, Americas lead for environmental, social and governance—or ESG—and climate research at index provider MSCI. “Detailed, independent and reliable information on the quality of those offset projects—whether from building renewable energy or avoiding deforestation—is still emerging."
Mr. Kerry and others say their new plan can avoid past pitfalls, unlock tens of billions of dollars and help companies mitigate unavoidable emissions, such as those caused by the usage of their products. Focusing on entire jurisdictions and countries for credits rather than individual projects will help ensure benefits, they argue.
Critics say that even if the programs successfully fill the funding gap, they will fall far short of the trillions of dollars needed for renewables to reduce carbon emissions. “If this is the big breakthrough for the week, we’re in trouble," said Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at Columbia Business School.
The current U.N. climate conference has been marked by diminished expectations as countries and businesses grapple with inflation, energy shortages and slowing economies.
Many companies say they are doing the legwork to meet their previous commitments, but some environmentalists worry that pressure is easing on businesses, particularly holdouts that haven’t published targets yet. A U.N. green finance alliance with banks and others has been plagued by miscommunication, with some U.S. lenders fighting what they perceived as efforts to force them to cut off funding for fossil-fuel producers.
The lack of new private-sector initiatives at this year’s summit has increased focus on voluntary credits. African nations are looking to tap the voluntary markets to raise money for renewable projects. A U.N. coalition of 13 countries including Nigeria and Kenya announced an initiative this week to produce 300 million credits a year by 2030 with the target of raising $6 billion. Gabon recently certified about 90 million credits and is hoping some sell for more than $20 a unit.
Both the U.N. Africa initiative and the new plan unveiled by the U. S.—known as the Energy Transition Accelerator—say they will work with banks like Standard Chartered PLC and expert groups such as one involving former central banker Mark Carney to ensure success. Mr. Carney also co-leads the U.N. green finance alliance, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.
The carbon-market task force he is working with has rebranded, scaled back its ambitions and is developing criteria to ensure the effectiveness of carbon credits. Another is working to publish guidelines about the types of claims corporate buyers can advertise regarding their carbon footprint after purchasing offsets.
Regulators such as the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission are also reviewing credit markets.
Mr. Kerry said Wednesday the framework of the Energy Transition Accelerator would be ironed out next year and financing should start in 2024. Business partners such as PepsiCo Inc. said the details would determine their participation.
Some analysts want to see more direct corporate commitments for renewable power in emerging markets. Wind and solar power are already cost-competitive and make sense in many locations without being linked to voluntary corporate credits, they say.
“What we need is actual emissions stoppages—not trading of credits," said Mark Jacobson, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University.