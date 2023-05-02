Care Hospitals buyout lands up in Bombay High Court; Max Healthcare sues TPG: Report2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:57 AM IST
The acquisition of Care Hospitals has landed up in a legal battle. As per an Economic Times report, Max Healthcare Institute is reported to have filed a suit in the Bombay High Court against private equity firm TPG.
Max Healthcare Institute is reported to have filed a suit in the Bombay High Court against private equity firm TPG after the owners of Care Hospitals neglected Max's bid to favour an offer by the world's largest PE fund Blackstone, said an Economic Times report.
