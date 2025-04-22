Care ratings to new CEO: 5 reasons why THIS small-cap stock under ₹50 will be in focus tomorrow?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: HMA Agro Industries Limited shares will be in focus on Wednesday, April 23, after the company announced a series of corporate actions on Tuesday, April 22, according to a BSE filing.

5 Reasons Why HMA Agro will be in focus 1. Approval of Related Party Transactions (RPTs): The board of directors on Tuesday approved entering into a related party transaction in the financial year 2025-26.

2. Conversion of Loan into Equity Shares: The board also approved the proposal of conversion of its outstanding loan into equity shares in one of the company's subsidiaries, namely, HMA Natural Foods Private Ltd., in accordance with the applicable laws and provisions of the firm.

3. CARE Ratings: The credit ratings agency CARE Ratings assigned a CARE A2+ in the short term for the financial year 2025-26. The agency also attributed the company's strong liquidity position, operational performance, and healthy business outlook.

4. Statutory and regulatory compliance: The company also noted the several statutory and regulatory compliances required to be fulfilled under the Companies Act, 2013. They also directed that the appropriate steps be taken to ensure timely compliance.

5. Appointment of New CEO: The board of directors also approved the appointment of their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gulzeb Ahmed, with immediate effect.

Ahmed is currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and whole-time director, and will take charge of the company as its new CEO.

“With his extensive experience, strategic leadership, and deep understanding of the company’s operations and global trade practices, the Board is confident that his appointment as CEO will further strengthen the Company’s management structure and business growth trajectory,” said the company in the BSE filing.

HMA Agro Industries Share Price HMA Agro Industries shares closed 2.28 per cent higher at ₹33.15 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹32.41 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the corporate action updates in the afternoon session on April 22.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹66.37 on April 4, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹27.54 on April 1, 2025, according to the BSE website.

HMA Agro Industries shares have lost 43.14 per cent in the last five years and 47.22 per cent in the last one-year period. In the last one-month period, the company shares have gained 4.01 per cent, and 7.97 per cent in the last five stock market sessions.