Career advice from private equity’s leading women

Olivia Wassenaar, Head of Sustainable Investing and Co-Head of Natural Resources, Apollo Global Management Inc.

Build your network. We work hard and careers are long. It’s nice to do it with people you like and have that sort of camaraderie, whether it’s bankers, lawyers, accountants, the management teams of my portfolio companies, and then obviously my team…When you’re more junior, part of the job is just getting through the days and getting all the work done. But even from the early days, going to have coffee with someone, doing a mentoring call, following up after you work on a deal with a lawyer, going to have lunch with them, just beginning to build that relationship, these are just so valuable. Sometimes you get so focused on the day-to-day and immediate task ahead of you. But for me, [building a] network has been so wonderful and has made me a better investor.