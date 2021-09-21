New Delhi: US private equity fund CA Rover Holdings, part of the Carlyle Group, on Tuesday sold 3.4% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for ₹3,267 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, the private equity firm sold a total of 3.2 crore shares, amounting to 3.4% stake.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,021.05, valuing the transaction at ₹3,267 crore, the data showed.

CA Rover Holdings is a subsidiary of the Carlyle Group.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale purchased 85.06 lakh shares of the credit card issuer.

As per the company's shareholding pattern, CA Rover Holdings held 6.5 per cent stake in SBI Cards as a public shareholder at the end of June 2021.

Earlier in June, the private equity firm had offloaded shares of SBI Cards worth about ₹4,811 crore. Prior to that, it had divested 4.25 per cent stake in SBI Cards for ₹3,943 crore.

In March 2020, SBI Cards came out with a ₹9,000-crore initial public offer. SBI Cards is the leading credit card issuer in India with an 18 per cent market share.

Shares of SBI Cards on Tuesday closed 0.77% lower at ₹1,064 apiece on the NSE. During the session, it touched a low of ₹1,012 and a high of ₹1,079.90.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

