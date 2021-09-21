Carlyle arm sells 3.4% stake in SBI Cards for 3,267 cr

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,021.05, valuing the transaction at ₹3,267 crore

New Delhi: US private equity fund CA Rover Holdings, part of the Carlyle Group, on Tuesday sold 3.4% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for ₹3,267 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, the private equity firm sold a total of 3.2 crore shares, amounting to 3.4% stake.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, the private equity firm sold a total of 3.2 crore shares, amounting to 3.4% stake.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,021.05, valuing the transaction at ₹3,267 crore, the data showed.

CA Rover Holdings is a subsidiary of the Carlyle Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Societe Generale purchased 85.06 lakh shares of the credit card issuer.

As per the company's shareholding pattern, CA Rover Holdings held 6.5 per cent stake in SBI Cards as a public shareholder at the end of June 2021.

Earlier in June, the private equity firm had offloaded shares of SBI Cards worth about ₹4,811 crore. Prior to that, it had divested 4.25 per cent stake in SBI Cards for ₹3,943 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of SBI Cards on Tuesday closed 0.77% lower at ₹1,064 apiece on the NSE. During the session, it touched a low of ₹1,012 and a high of ₹1,079.90.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

