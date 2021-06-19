Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Carlyle arm sells 5.1% stake in SBI Card worth 4,811 cr in bulk deal

Carlyle arm sells 5.1% stake in SBI Card worth 4,811 cr in bulk deal

Premium
CA Rover Holdings held 11.61% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services
1 min read . 03:13 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Carlyle-owned CA Rover Holdings sold 37. 42 million shares at an average price of 1,002.20 aggregating to 3,750 crore on NSE and sold 10.58 million shares at 1,002.64 totalling 1061.16 crore

MUMBAI: CA Rover Holdings, an arm of private equity giant Carlyle, on Friday sold 48 million shares or 5.1% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services for 4,811 crore in a bulk deal.

MUMBAI: CA Rover Holdings, an arm of private equity giant Carlyle, on Friday sold 48 million shares or 5.1% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services for 4,811 crore in a bulk deal.

According to the data available on the exchanges, CA Rover Holdings sold 37.42 million shares of SBI Card at an average price of 1,002.20 per share, aggregating to 3,750 crore on the NSE, and 10.58 million shares at 1,002.64 totalling 1,061.16 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to the data available on the exchanges, CA Rover Holdings sold 37.42 million shares of SBI Card at an average price of 1,002.20 per share, aggregating to 3,750 crore on the NSE, and 10.58 million shares at 1,002.64 totalling 1,061.16 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE – ODI bought 5.41 million shares at 1,002 apiece worth 542 crore, data provided by the stock exchange showed.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, CA Rover Holdings held 11.61% stake in SBI Card. In March, Carlyle had sold a stake of a little over 4% in SBI Card for about 3,800 crore through block deals to reduce its stake to 11.61%.

SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a 110% rise in net profit at 175 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against a net profit of 84 crore in the corresponding January-March period of the preceding fiscal year 2019-20. Total income fell 1.67% to 2,468 crore for the March 2021 quarter from 2,510 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

From the beginning of the year, SBI Card shares gained 18.21% against a rise of 9.62% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

Shares of SBI Cards lost 4.03% to close at 1,005.70 on Friday on the BSE, while Sensex gained 0.04% to close at 52,344.45 points.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!