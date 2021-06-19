Carlyle arm sells 5.1% stake in SBI Card worth 4,811 cr in bulk deal

SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a 110% rise in net profit at ₹175 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against a net profit of ₹84 crore in the corresponding January-March period of the preceding fiscal year 2019-20. Total income fell 1.67% to ₹2,468 crore for the March 2021 quarter from ₹2,510 crore in the same quarter a year ago.