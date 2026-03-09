In a volatile world, investors look for stability and growth, and India fits that profile: Carnelian's Swati Khemani

Could it potentially impact investor sentiment in India?

So, while we will keep watching how things evolve, the immediate impact on India may not be very significant. A lot of credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as over the last 10 years, India has handled many delicate situations diplomatically. The government has generally taken a balanced and responsible approach. For instance, on tariffs last year, it would have been easy to give in, but India held its ground and eventually negotiated a better outcome. So I believe the leadership understands these dynamics well, and that reduces the risk of any direct fallout for India.