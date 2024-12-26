Carraro India IPO: The allotments for the issue that closed for subscription on 24 December 2024 is likely to be out today. Since the Carraro India shares will list on both BSE, NSE and tentative listing date stands on Monday, December 30, 2024, investors can check subscription status on the exchanges as focus now shifts to listing.

Further Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue and hence investors can check allotment status on the registrar website.

Here are steps to check status online Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue

step 1- Go to IPO registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd website on this link -

Step 2] Select ‘Carraro India Limited’ from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu . (Note - the company name will only appear when the allotment is out)

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account, PAN number or Bank account details with IFSC code

Step 4] Enter the details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Submit

In the similar way investors can check allotments status on BSE website

Step 1- Go to BSE website on this link

Step 2- Under the issue type, click on Equity

Step 3- Under the issue name, select Carraro India Limited in the dropbox

Step 4- Choose among application number or PAN card details ad fill the details

Step 5- Dont forget to click on 'I am not a Robot'

Step 6- Click the search button

Carraro India IPO: Grey Market Premium or GMP Carraro India IPO gey market premium or GMP is Nil. It means that shares of Carraro India are not commanding any premium in the grey Market. The market participants thereby are expecting listing at close to the Offer price and without any listing gains