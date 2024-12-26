Carraro India IPO: The allotments for the issue that closed for subscription on 24 December 2024 is likely to be out today. Since the Carraro India shares will list on both BSE, NSE and tentative listing date stands on Monday, December 30, 2024, investors can check subscription status on the exchanges as focus now shifts to listing.
Further Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue and hence investors can check allotment status on the registrar website.
step 1- Go to IPO registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd website on this link -
Step 2] Select ‘Carraro India Limited’ from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu . (Note - the company name will only appear when the allotment is out)
Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account, PAN number or Bank account details with IFSC code
Step 4] Enter the details from the option selected
Step 5] click on Submit
In the similar way investors can check allotments status on BSE website
Step 1- Go to BSE website on this link
Step 2- Under the issue type, click on Equity
Step 3- Under the issue name, select Carraro India Limited in the dropbox
Step 4- Choose among application number or PAN card details ad fill the details
Step 5- Dont forget to click on 'I am not a Robot'
Step 6- Click the search button
Carraro India IPO gey market premium or GMP is Nil. It means that shares of Carraro India are not commanding any premium in the grey Market. The market participants thereby are expecting listing at close to the Offer price and without any listing gains
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
