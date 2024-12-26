Hello User
Carraro India IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Carraro India IPO: The allotments for the issue that closed for subscription on 24 December 2024 is likely to be out soon. Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Carraro India IPO : Check allotment status online

Carraro India IPO: The allotments for the issue that closed for subscription on 24 December 2024 is likely to be out today. Since the Carraro India shares will list on both BSE, NSE and tentative listing date stands on Monday, December 30, 2024, investors can check subscription status on the exchanges as focus now shifts to listing.

Further Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue and hence investors can check allotment status on the registrar website.

Here are steps to check status online

step 1- Go to IPO registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd website on this link -

https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Select ‘Carraro India Limited’ from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu . (Note - the company name will only appear when the allotment is out)

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account, PAN number or Bank account details with IFSC code

Step 4] Enter the details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Submit

In the similar way investors can check allotments status on BSE website

Step 1- Go to BSE website on this link

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2- Under the issue type, click on Equity

Step 3- Under the issue name, select Carraro India Limited in the dropbox

Step 4- Choose among application number or PAN card details ad fill the details

Step 5- Dont forget to click on 'I am not a Robot'

Step 6- Click the search button

Carraro India IPO: Grey Market Premium or GMP

Carraro India IPO gey market premium or GMP is Nil. It means that shares of Carraro India are not commanding any premium in the grey Market. The market participants thereby are expecting listing at close to the Offer price and without any listing gains

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
