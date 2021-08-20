CarTrade IPO listing date: Shares of CarTrade are going to list today at Indian bourses. Lucky bidders are having a mixed feeling as CarTrade share price has been nosediving in the grey market. However, stock market experts have maintained that it's financials that matter most and financials of the company indicates that it may give listing premium up to 25 per cent.

Speaking on the listing gain expected from CarTrade IPO; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The major disappointing factor from CarTrade was that its IPO is 100 per cent OFS therefore no money will go into business for future expansion while high competition and low entry barriers are other risk factors. As the market is interested in new edge technology stocks whereas anchor book and HNIs subscription were decent for the CarTrade IPO, so we can expect a listing gain of around 10-15 per cent but we advise only aggressive investors to hold this company for the long term.

Rahul Sharma, Co- Founder, Equity99 said, "CarTrade Tech Ltd is a multi-channel auto platform provider company. The company operates various brands such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz. The platform connects new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealers, vehicle OEMs, and other businesses to buy and sell different types of vehicles. The company offers a variety of solutions across automotive transactions for buying, selling, marketing, financing, and other activities." He said that company is expected to list on bourses on 23rd August 2021. The company is expected to list at a price of ₹1900 top ₹2000, listing a gain of 18.75 per cent to 25 per cent.

